MINNESOTA, Minneapolis—On Monday, May 25, 46-year-old, George Floyd died in police custody after he was held down until he was unconscious at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. May 27, President Donald Trump commented on the death of Floyd over Twitter.

Trump stated, “At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd….” followed up with another tweet stating, “….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

Comments on Trump’s Twitter post were a range of opinions including:

“Yes the police actions were horrendous but there can be no police brutality if there’s no crime. Feel sorry for the officers”

“Let all the facts get out first. Then act.”

“There’s millions of people including me that watched that police officer in Minneapolis kill that man on a 10 minute video. He’s a murderer.”

Videos of the arrest have gone viral since Monday. Americans are taking to the streets and social media to show their reaction to the police that were on the scene Monday night. Users on Instagram have shared photos asking others to “make a call to the D.A.’s office and have the four officers involved put in jail.”

In a one minute fifty eight second video released by TMZ, Floyd is being held to the ground with officer Derek Chauvin’s knee to his neck while Floyd is heard saying, “I can’t breathe.” Witnesses on the scene were shouting to the accompanying officer, Tou Thao, stating:

“3 minutes bro and he’s not fuckin’ moving.”

“Get the fuck off him.”

A paramedic called by the officers is seen checking Floyd’s pulse while officer Chauvin keeps his knee placed on Floyd’s neck.

Another witness calls to officer Thao stating, “You gonna let him kill that man in front of you bro?”

May 27, the body cam video released by Fox 9 starts after Floyd and two others were taken out of the car. There is no disagreement involved in the audible dialogue. Body language is not seen because there are black boxes covering the figures of everyone in the video. About 11 minutes into an almost 20 minute video, you hear an officer, “alright, just stay put then.” No hands are seen laid on each other. About thirteen minutes in you hear the officer say, “I got to talk to my partner to see whats up. We will figure things out, right now we are calling an ambulance for your buddy.” At that point, as the tape shows, Floyd is on the other side of the street on the ground.

Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge arresting officer, Chauvin. He said, “We cannot turn a blind eye. George Floyd deserves justice.”

May 27, a second night of protesting continued in Minneapolis.