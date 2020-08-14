NEW YORK— The White House confirmed on August 14 that Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, had been hospitalized in New York.

The specific cause of Robert Trump’s illness has not been released, but the president told reporters on Friday that “he’s having a hard time.”

“I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago. And he’s in the hospital right now,” Trump responded when asked about his brother’s hospitalization.

The President is expected to travel to New York to visit his brother.

A senior administration official said Friday that the President “has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”

Robert Trump was previously hospitalized in June for more than a week in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital.

He is one of four other siblings to the president.

He was most recently in the news because he filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family to block the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, Mary, titled “Too Much and Never Enough.”

The suit stated that her book was in violation of a nondisclosure agreement Mary signed years earlier.

At the time, Robert Trump said he was “so proud of my wonderful brother, the president,” and disappointed in his niece.