SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in a press release to Canyon News that a suspect has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder and carjacking incident on Friday, July 2. At approximately 1:20 a.m., the Santa Monica Public Safety Dispatch Center received calls regarding a traffic collision at the entrance to the Santa Monica Pier.

Officers were dispatched and after arriving on the scene witnesses provided information about the driver that exited the vehicle and walked away on Ocean Avenue. Additional information was obtained that suggested that the same vehicle was involved in a pedestrian hit and run near the 100 block of Colorado prior to colliding into the barricade on the Pier.

During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been carjacked near a downtown parking structure. The male and female victims were exiting Downtown Parking Structure #8 when they were approached by Preston B. Rochon, 30, originally from Texas. Rochon attempted to grab and made reference to sexually assaulting the female causing the male victim to intervene.

During the physical altercation, the victim’s vehicle was taken. When the male chased after the vehicle, Rochon reversed and ran him over before proceeding to crash into the barricade on the Pier.

The male was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries, and at the time of this release continues to be in stable condition. The female was later treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Rochon was located a short distance away by a SMPD officer and was taken into custody without further incident. He was subsequently booked for:

664/187 (a) PC – Attempt Homicide

245 (a)(1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon

215 (a) PC – Carjacking

220 PC – Assault to Commit a Sexual Act21- 59753

Anyone with additional details pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective Burciaga with the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8932 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.