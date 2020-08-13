HOLLYWOOD HILLS— In July, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan moved out of their Hollywood Hills home to relocate to Santa Barbara, where they have been living for the last six weeks.

The couple initially moved to California following their step back as senior members of Britain’s royal family and bought a home belonging to Tyler Perry. Their temporary location in Hollywood Hills raised privacy concerns for Harry and Meghan as they were raising their 15-month-old-son, Archie.

The couple filed a legal complaint last month alleging that drones were utilized to take photographs of Archie at their home near the end of May. Although the family is guarded by security detail, there is no protection against the foreign drones or cars lingering in the streets.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family,” the spokesperson for the Sussexes stated to People.

Regardless of the numerous privacy concerns, the couple never wished to stay in Los Angeles longterm. According to Page Six, they wished to be near Meghan’s hometown upon their arrival to California because of her proximity to her mother, Doria Ragland, who still resides there.

Santa Barbara is a city on the Central California coast, nearly 95 miles north of Los Angeles. Other stars reside there, including American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who owns an estate near Montecito.