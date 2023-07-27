MALIBU—Supervising Probation Officer Oscar Cross, 59, has been charged with the assault of a minor that occurred in 2020 at Camp Kilpatrick, a juvenile detention facility in Malibu.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced during a news conference on Monday, July 24, that Cross will face three years in county jail if he is convicted on the one count of assault under the color of authority.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Cross “allegedly used excessive force as he and four other deputy probation officers attempted to restrain a juvenile,” at Camp Kilpatrick on October 23, 2020.

“I am deeply troubled by the recent reports of overdoses, assaults, and weapon possession within our juvenile halls,” Gascón said in a statement.

“The conditions of confinement for these young people in L.A. County are truly alarming. We must ensure their safety within these institutions. Our role is to rehabilitate them, not subject them to further harm. Just as we hold minors accountable for their crimes within these halls, we will hold those entrusted with their care equally accountable.”

The District Attorney’s office was unaware of the alleged assault until the Los Angeles Times published a video of the incident on February 11, 2023.

The video shows approximately 1 minute of conflict between a minor, four deputy probation officers, and Cross. The minor, identified on a first-name basis as “Beckham” by the Los Angeles Times, was 17 during the time of the incident.

“Today, we affirm the County’s commitment to holding perpetrators of violence accountable. A Supervising Deputy Probation Officer acting with complete disregard for the well-being of a young person entrusted to his care, is rightfully being held to account for his abusive actions,” said L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath in a statement.

“I’m grateful that the District Attorney’s Office pursued this case, and I will continue to work every day to ensure all of our departments are accountable to the public and to those who are placed in their care.”