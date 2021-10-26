MALIBU—The Malibu City Council will hold a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. to solicit public participation in the City Manager recruitment process and hear public comment regarding desirable qualities for the new permanent City Manager.

All community members are encouraged to attend and give their input. Comments may be submitted by email to citycouncil@malibucity.org.

The meetings will instead be live-streamed from remote locations.

Speaking during the meeting will be done through Zoom. Participants must sign up to speak, and then be present in the Zoom conference during the item that you would like to speak on. For those who do not sign up to speak they will not be allowed into the Zoom conference.