BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will celebrate Public Works Day on Sunday, May 21, at the Farmers’ Market. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The goal during the event as noted on the city of BH website that the event is “Connecting the World Through Public Works.”

The event will be held at the Farmers Market located at Civic Center Drive and Third Street. There will be Bike Safety Tips and Helmet Fittings, a Petting Zoo, Goodie Giveaways, Big Trucks, Free Compost and Games.

The Department of Public Works is responsible for The Infrastructure and Right-of-Way Caretaker. There are over 200 employees committed to maintaining and strengthening Beverly Hills’ infrastructure including: traffic and street lights, sidewalks, streets, the stormwater system, City facilities, parks and trees.

In addition, the department provides fresh water, trash and recycling service, wastewater removal, and parking at city facilities and meters.

For more information on our programs and services browse visit their social media platforms, sign up for the newsletter “The Backbone” or contact Public Works Customer Service.

For more information about the event contact the city of Beverly Hills Public Works Department at (310) 285-2467. For details about the Department of Public Works email www.beverlyhills.org/pw.