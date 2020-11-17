SHERMAN OAKS—On Monday, November 16, a suspect wanted for a shooting investigation lead cops on a highway pursuit that ended with him barricading himself inside a Sherman Oaks home.

The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, but did not pull over when advised by authorities and shot at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter.

The pursuit took place within the eastbound lanes on the 101 freeway. Temporary lane closures were set up within the Hayvenhurst Avenue near Encino. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Jose Barrios, officers made an attempt to make the suspect yield, while on the freeway at Winnetka Avenue at 12:57 p.m., but that attempt was unsuccessful.

The suspect crashed his vehicle twice during the pursuit. The second crash transpired when the suspect collided with a black car, got out and ran on foot before barricading himself inside a home located on 4000 block Vesper Avenue. The home was occupied by an elderly couple.

“Just messed up and terrifying. I can’t imagine hearing your glass break from your front window and then having to make a split decision to get out of there,” stated neighbor Amelia to KCAL 9 news.

Authorities blocked off the area and Los Angeles Police Department SWAT unit stepped in to began the negotiation process which took hours. A couple of the demands made by suspect were a pack of cigarettes and a cell phone, which the LAPD used a robot to come in contact with the suspect. The suspect later surrendered to police.

An investigation transpired throughout the night as authorities searched for evidence in the neighborhood. The firearm that is believed to have been used by the suspect who shot at police was not recovered. The name and age of the suspect has not been released to the public.