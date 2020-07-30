HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, July 29 that a man was charged with the fatal shooting that took place last weekend on Hollywood and Highland.

On Sunday, July 26 Ramon Roque Monreal, 33, was seen on video pulling out a handgun during a verbal altercation with another male while in a crowd for an alleged illegal street race. Once Monreal revealed his firearm, others in the crowd attempted to disarm him. During this scuffle, Monreal allegedly shot multiple times, injuring a man and killing Alejandra Estrada, according to prosecutors on the case.

Monreal, from El Paso, TX, now faces one count each of murder and attempted murder due to allegations that he discharged a handgun causing death and great bodily injury. Monreal’s arraignment was scheduled for the same day, July 29. His bail is scheduled at $5 million.

If convicted as charged, Monreal faces a possible maximum sentence of 80 years to life in state prison.