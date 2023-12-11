BALTIMORE, MD– Tylan Wallace pulled a walk-off 76-yard punt return touchdown for a 37-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 10. The gut wrenching Overtime loss snaps the Rams three game winning streak.

The Rams (6-7) remain in a logjam of teams fighting for the final NFC playoff spots. They narrowly missed picking up a huge win on the road.

Trailing 31-28 in the final minute of this seesaw, thrilling game, Stafford guided the Rams into position to take multiple shots to the end zone, and when that failed, Lucas Havrisik made a 36-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to force OT.

In Overtime, both teams went three and out before the 24-year old Wallace made the signature play of his career. Wallace became the fourth player in NFL history to score a touchdown on a punt return in OT. Xavier Gipson of the New York Jets also did it this season, against Buffalo.

“It just feels great to be able to make a difference in the game and help the team win,” Wallace said. “You could say a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 41 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns and running back Kyren Williams had 114 yards on 25 carries. Cooper Kupp led all receivers with eight catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Puka Nacua made five catches for 84 yards.

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 24 of 43 passes for 316 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. Former Rams receiver and Super Bowl LVI Champion Odell Beckham Jr. made four catches for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens.

Next Sunday, the Rams host the Washington Commanders in a must win.