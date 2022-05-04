BEVERLY HILLS—Applications for the Team Beverly Hills program are being accepted now through Friday, July 15.

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, Team Beverly Hills was formed in 1996 and provides residents with a hands-on look at the operations of local government. The program features a variety of class sessions and includes interactive experiences with many departments. Program participants explore the behind-the-scenes operations of the City including Public Works, Emergency Management, Information Technology, Community Services and Public Safety.

At least 750 residents have completed Team Beverly Hills and over 70 percent of all current elected officials and City Commissioners are Team BH alumni.

The Team Beverly Hills program will select 50 residents (30 appointed by the City Council, 18 selected by a random lottery, and two selected by the Beverly Hills Unified School District) for its upcoming class. Five representatives from Beverly Hills’ business community (appointed by the City Council) will be selected for the program, which kicks off later this year.

To learn more details about Team Beverly Hills and fill out an application online visit beverlyhills.org/teambeverlyhills or by emailing teambh@beverlyhills.org.