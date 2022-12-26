WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is reminding community members they can donate to the West Hollywood Youth Scholarship Program. It is one of the first municipal governmental programs of its kind in the United States, the Youth Scholarship Program awards $2,000 to students who live in West Hollywood and complete 150 hours of community service.

The city of West Hollywood reported on its website, the program supports local students in the region pursuing their education beyond high school. Donations to the Youth Scholarship Program are tax-deducible and support scholarship funds for students for any expense incurred in pursuing education at an accredited college, university, trade, or vocational school. For community members who are interested in donating, visit the donation link posted at https://www.weho.org/youthscholarship or visit the direct link at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/youthsco.

Prospective applicants interested in the Youth Scholarship Program can visit the program page on West Hollywood’s website at https://www.weho.org/youthscholarship. Applications for the program will open in Spring 2023. To qualify, students must meet the following requirements:

-Residency – Applicant is a West Hollywood resident at the time the scholarship application is submitted and awarded. Please visit www.weho.org/city-government/contact-us/map-of-weho for a map of West Hollywood.

-Secondary Education – Applicant is a high school senior on target to graduate or individual receiving a GED.

-Post-Secondary Education – Applicant is planning to pursue post-secondary education and has proof of acceptance to a post-secondary institution.

-Community Service – Applicant has performed 150 hours of verified community service.

The West Hollywood Youth Scholarship Program was started in 2007 and recognizes the importance of education to in the community. Over 40 youth scholarships have been awarded to West Hollywood students since its inception. Organized by West Hollywood, funds for the Youth Scholarship Program come entirely from individual and community donations. Each year, the city encourages donations from community members, organizations, and area businesses.

For additional details contact Dee Saunders, West Hollywood’s Social Services Division at dsaunders@weho.org or by calling (323) 848-6510. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.