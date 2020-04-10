CALIFORNIA- Riverside County’s animal shelters are empty as many rushed to adopt or foster pets amidst the stay at home orders due to COVID-19 as of April 8.

In an Instagram post, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services expressed their excitement over how many residents stepped up to help sheltered animals.

“As you can see, we have a completely empty adoption center”, an employee states in the video.

The Corona virus has forced many to shelter in place as ordered by government officials in order to try and flatten the curve of those affects by the virus. Forced to isolate, many people have turned to animal shelters with a need for animal companionship.

Currently all animal shelters are temporarily closed until further notice due to the virus and because of this, residents are being asked to hold onto stray animals rather than leave them outside of shelter locations.

Adoptable animals could become available again soon. If you are interested in adopting or fostering a pet, please email shelterinfo@rivco.org for an appointment. Available animals, if there are any, are viewable on each county’s website, including Los Angeles County, which has seen an increased need for adopters or foster homes.