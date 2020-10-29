WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 28, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that adult film star Ron Jeremy Hyatt, 67, is facing seven additional counts of sexual assault that involve six women.

The case has been amended and the defendant pleaded not guilty to three additional counts of forcible rape, two additional counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of assault with the intent of committing forcible digital penetration.

Jeremy now faces 11 counts of rape, 8 counts of sexual battery, 6 counts of forced oral copulation, 5 counts of forced penetration with a foreign object, 1 count of sodomy, 1 count of assault with the intention to rape, 1 count of assault with intent to commit forcible penetration, 1 count of penetration with a foreign object on a sleeping or unconscious victim and 1 count of lewd conduct with a minor. In total there are 23 victims that date back to 1996.

In addition to the new charges, 14 cases were declined on Wednesday because they were not in the statute of limitations.

New charges include a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by Hyatt in 1996 in the San Fernando Valley. A 26-year-old woman who was allegedly raped at a nightclub and another woman accused the defendant of sexual assault at a strip club sometime between 2002-2003. In 2008, a minor was allegedly raped in Woodland Hills and in 2010 a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at the defendant’s home. The defendant was also accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman in West Hollywood in 2013.

The defendant could face a maximum sentence of 330 years to life in prison if he is convicted as charged.

Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez and Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson are prosecuting the case. A preliminary hearing is set for December 14.

This case is currently under investigation by the District Attorney Offices Bureau of Investigation, the Los Angeles Police Departments, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.