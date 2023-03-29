SAN DIEGO—The friendly match will take place in Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego at 7:30 p.m. on July 25. This match will be preparing each team for the 2023/2024 season.

Wrexham AFC play in the 5th tier of English soccer and their 2021/2022 season was profiled in the Disney plus docuseries “Welcome To Wrexham.” The Welsh club are currently top of England’s National League.

Following an injury to their starting goalkeeper Rob Leighton last week Wrexham signed retired former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster on a short term contract.

Manchester United have toured the US eight times in last 20 years. They are ending a 5-year absence as their last visit came in 2018. During this tour, Manchester United were operating with a depleted squad due to the 2018 world cup.

Tickets can be purchased by using the following link below: https://www.snapdragonstadium.com/events/detail/manchester-united-vs-wrexham.