Providing temperature and/or symptom screenings for all employees at the beginning of their shift along with any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment. Both screeners and employees should wear face coverings for the screening.

If requiring self-screening at home, which is an appropriate alternative to providing it at the establishment, ensure that screening was performed prior to the worker leaving the home for their shift and follows CDC guidelines.

Employers should provide and ensure workers use all required protective equipment, including eye protection, gloves, and face shields where necessary.

Disposable gloves should be worn for services that require them. Wearing gloves should be done in conjunction with regular hand washing and is not a substitute for regular hand washing.

Workers must wear a face covering throughout the entire interaction with customers. Customers must wear face coverings at all times while in the facility, except when the face covering must be removed for the performance of services involving that part of the face. Facilities should provide clean face coverings for staff and make them available to customers, if possible.

Reopening regulations also require that workers, tenants, booth renters, and staff have a plan in place for cleaning and disinfecting at the beginning and end of each shift as well as in between customers. Staff must perform thorough cleaning in high traffic areas such as reception areas, stairways, stairwells, and handrails.

In beauty salons, items such as tweezers or scissors must be cleaned with hot, soapy water to remove any physical debris followed by immersing the tool in an EPA-registered disinfectant for the full contact time as stated by the manufacturer’s directions. Items will be removed at the end of contact time, rinsed, and dried with a clean paper towel.

The process of booking appointments at beauty establishments will also change. Appointment times will be significantly spaced to reduce reception congestion, and to ensure adequate time for proper cleaning and sanitation between each customer visit. Walk-in appointments may become suspended, and fewer customers may be serviced less each day for safety. Plastic partitions may be installed between workers and clients with ample space cut out where hands or feet can be slid underneath to conduct the manicures or pedicures.

Customers may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicles rather than congregating in reception areas. Reception areas will only see one customer to support adequate physical distancing, including removing chairs and sofas or spacing them further apart.

For electronics such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, remote controls, and ATM machines, visible contamination must be removed constantly with disinfectants. If no manufacturer guidance is available to disinfecting these devices, establishments are required to consider the use of alcohol- based wipes or sprays containing at least 60% alcohol to disinfect touch screens.