CALIFORNIA – Cosmetology servicing establishments such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage parlors will be permitted to resume business in select California counties on Friday, June 19. The California Department of Public Health released an expanded personal care guidance on Friday, June 12 to regulate covid mandated contact in businesses. Each county is responsible for their choice of reopening.
The expanded personal care guidance includes updated regulations for operations that include facial, electrolysis, and waxing services. The guidance applies to estheticians, skin care specialists, and cosmetology service providers. Under the new guidance, operators are required to only resume operations when they are ready and able to implement the necessary safety measures to provide for their safety and that of their customers.
Regulations for beauty establishments include:
- Providing temperature and/or symptom screenings for all employees at the beginning of their shift along with any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment. Both screeners and employees should wear face coverings for the screening.
- If requiring self-screening at home, which is an appropriate alternative to providing it at the establishment, ensure that screening was performed prior to the worker leaving the home for their shift and follows CDC guidelines.
- Employers should provide and ensure workers use all required protective equipment, including eye protection, gloves, and face shields where necessary.
- Disposable gloves should be worn for services that require them. Wearing gloves should be done in conjunction with regular hand washing and is not a substitute for regular hand washing.
- Workers must wear a face covering throughout the entire interaction with customers. Customers must wear face coverings at all times while in the facility, except when the face covering must be removed for the performance of services involving that part of the face. Facilities should provide clean face coverings for staff and make them available to customers, if possible.
Reopening regulations also require that workers, tenants, booth renters, and staff have a plan in place for cleaning and disinfecting at the beginning and end of each shift as well as in between customers. Staff must perform thorough cleaning in high traffic areas such as reception areas, stairways, stairwells, and handrails.
In beauty salons, items such as tweezers or scissors must be cleaned with hot, soapy water to remove any physical debris followed by immersing the tool in an EPA-registered disinfectant for the full contact time as stated by the manufacturer’s directions. Items will be removed at the end of contact time, rinsed, and dried with a clean paper towel.
The process of booking appointments at beauty establishments will also change. Appointment times will be significantly spaced to reduce reception congestion, and to ensure adequate time for proper cleaning and sanitation between each customer visit. Walk-in appointments may become suspended, and fewer customers may be serviced less each day for safety. Plastic partitions may be installed between workers and clients with ample space cut out where hands or feet can be slid underneath to conduct the manicures or pedicures.
Customers may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicles rather than congregating in reception areas. Reception areas will only see one customer to support adequate physical distancing, including removing chairs and sofas or spacing them further apart.
For electronics such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, remote controls, and ATM machines, visible contamination must be removed constantly with disinfectants. If no manufacturer guidance is available to disinfecting these devices, establishments are required to consider the use of alcohol- based wipes or sprays containing at least 60% alcohol to disinfect touch screens.
To reduce the number of touchpoints, beauty establishments have been encouraged to remove nail polish displays. In the absence of a nail polish display, color palettes may be utilized and disinfected after each client use. If the nail polish display is not removed, nail polishes should be cleaned and disinfected before being returned to the display.