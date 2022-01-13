SANTA MONICA—On Monday, January 10, Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed charges against a 23-year-old homeless male, Mynor Calderon aka Jose Manuel Rojas. Charges include one count of a 459-PC of burglary of and one count of 148.9(a) for filing false information to a peace officer.

According to a press release by the Santa Monica Police Department, officers took a report about a burglary at a home in the 200 block of California Avenue on January 6.

As a forensic specialist was taking fingerprints and working the crime scene, the victim of the burglary noticed a male walking by in what looked to be his shirt and was holding the victim’s property. The passerby was later identified as Calderon.

As the forensic specialist and the victim approached the home, they noticed the door was shut and locked. The suspect was found in a bedroom and initially identified himself with a fictitious name.

The SMPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zamfirov of the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8398 or the Watch Commander anytime 24/7 at 310-458-8426.