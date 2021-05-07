SANTA MONICA—A Santa Monica crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, near Centinela Avenue left one person dead in a six-car collision headed eastbound on the Santa Monica (10) freeway. The section of the freeway was closed Wednesday night and reopened Thursday morning the California Highway Patrol reported.

Canyon News reached out to CHP regarding the crash, but they did not have any new information regarding the incident. They noted that a witness at the scene of the collision stated that one person was trapped inside a vehicle according to CHP. Their age and name have not been released to the public. It is still unclear what caused the Santa Monica crash to occur.

CHP issued SigAlert for all eastbound lanes of the Santa Monica Freeway just west of Centinela Avenue just after 10 p.m. All lanes were reopened at about 3:25 a.m. on Thursday, May 6.