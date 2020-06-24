SANTA MONICA­­—Santa Monica Pier, which has been closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopens on Wednesday, June 24 with a commitment to health and safety. Pier restaurants, businesses, Pacific Park, and the Carousel will remain closed during the preliminary opening phase.

“We know that the community has long awaited the reopening of our beloved Santa Monica Pier. This slow, phased reopening is structured to ensure the health and safety of all who visit,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. “As we reopen, it’s important for the public to remember that face coverings and physical distancing are required. We look forward to businesses reopening on the Pier and are committed to do all we can to support their efforts.”

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and implement the safety guidelines, only limited and monitored access points are available for visitors to enter, and the Pier is only opened to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors will be asked to enter the place through Ocean Front Walk (Beach Level) and wait in the queue line as the Pier needs to ensure the capacity is appropriate for maintaining social distancing.

Beach Lot-4 South and downtown parking lots are open, while 1550 Lot (1 North) and other nearby parking lots will remain closed until the further plan is announced. Since visitors’ safety and health are the priorities, everyone should follow the official guidelines and the Pier will also frequently clean and disinfect public areas and surfaces such as high-touch areas. More updated information will be announced by the City of Santa Monica via SMAlerts, social media, and email.