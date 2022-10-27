SANTA MONICA—On October 24 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) received a call reporting an encounter with a stab victim on Ocean Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

According to a press release by Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD, the witness who made the call was on site when authorities arrived and gave responding officers a description of the suspect, a Hispanic male between 40 and 50 years of age. He was dressed in a black-hooded sweater, black pants, and a black beanie hat.



According to the witness, the victim appeared to sustain a stab wound to the stomach and was asking for directions to the closest hospital and left the scene by the time police arrived.



Officers searched the area and local hospitals but were not able to find the victim. A second victim was found near Ken Edwards Center at 1547 4th Street, who two stab wounds to the torso.



Canyon News reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department for more information, but did not hear back before print.



Anyone with details on either incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department West Division (310) 444-0701 or the Santa Monica Police Department (310) 458-8495.