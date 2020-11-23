SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, November 26 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., there will be a Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot at Crescent Bay Park located at 2000 Ocean Ave. It will be a 5K (1 loop), 10K (2 loops), 15K (3 loops) half marathon.

There will be a new, modified format to run your own race and stay safe. Runners will have an opportunity to run their own race and pick up their medal and goodie bag the day before or have it mailed. The results will be posted online on the same day. Spots will be limited.

To minimize gathering and follow social distance rules, there will be no race day bib pick up, which instead it will be by mailed. The mailing bib option is $9.99. There is also an exclusive virtual medal sale for Turkey Trot participants. The following virtual medals will be available for $9.99 (50 percent off) during registration with bib pick up a day before or via mail.

Bib/Goodie bag pick-up will be on Wednesday, November 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crescent Bay Park in Santa Monica.

For more details about registration/course go to https://www.abetterworldrunning.com/turkeytrot-112620-sm.