SANTA MONICA- On Monday, November, 30, the city of Santa Monica announced that they will be making modifications to recreational amenities in order to adhere to Los Angeles Temporary Targeted Safer at Home Health Officer Order. The order goes into effect on Monday, November 30, and is expected to end on December 20, 2020.

“We understand these additional closures and emergency orders impact every corner of our community, especially heading into the December holidays. As we await a vaccine, our collaborative actions can help curb the deadly impact of COVID-19 on our community. We need every Santa Monican to follow LA County health guidelines and stay at home as much as possible, to wear a face covering, and not gather with those outside of their household.” Lindsay Call, Santa Monicas Chief Resilience Officer said in a statement.

All of Santa Monica’s playground equipment will be closed. Swimming pool activities are limited to one person per lane and team sports games remain prohibited for both youth and adults. Farmer’s Market customer occupancy is reduced by 50% and all facilities and services must remain closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Santa Monica is working with the county to obtain further clarification for outdoor recreation activities and will share updates when information becomes available.