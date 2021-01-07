SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Community Garden with co-sponsorship from the Santa Monica Office of Sustainability and the Environment will offer a free virtual program teaching kids ages 6-11 how to properly start their own garden. “Plant an Herbalicious Garden” is the name of the event and will occur on Saturday, January 9 at 1 p.m. via Zoom.

The Program Coordinator from the Santa Monica Community Garden and staff will teach kids how to start a herb garden that is most suited for windowsills or patio. If the need of gardening materials, the Community Garden will offer supplies while they last available only through curbside pickup. Parents who do not have gardening materials can have kids make them from common household materials, such as using popsicle sticks for seed markers, as noted by the city of Santa Monica website.

The Santa Monica Library will lend their services by assisting kids and parents alike to reserve a book online, such as from their Gardening and Planting for Kids section. The library is currently closed due to the pandemic, but anyone can place a book on hold online and pick them up through a contactless curbside window during their business hours.

Ann Wilson, Youth Services Librarian, told Canyon News via email that due to limited budget, they can only provide 50 supply kits, which include pots, potting soil, seeds, and plant markers. They hope this program will benefit kids by teaching them the science of plants, how things grow, and learn something new for the New Year. Wilson is tasked creating at least one monthly program for youth and families that promotes and enhance literacy, learning, and well-being for the youth.

To register for this program, must go to santamonica.gov and fill out the form.