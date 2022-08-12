UNITED STATES—During a press conference on August 11, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the unsealing of the search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s property at Mar-a-Lago in Floriday.

“Just now, the Department of Justice filed a motion, in the southern district of Florida to unseal [the] search warrant and property receipt relating to a court-approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week,” Garland stated.

On August 10, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart signed off on the search warrant for the raid ordered by the DOJ in response to a motion filed by Tom Fitton, the President and founder of Conservative Watchdog group, Judicial Watch.

“Motion to unseal warrant on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 15, 2022, the Government shall file a response to the Motion to Unseal. The response may be filed ex parte and under seal as necessary to avoid disclosing matters already under seal. In that event, the Government shall file a Redacted Response in the public record. Signed by Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart (BER),” reads the document.

On August 11, former President Trump wrote on his social media outlet, Truth Social, encouraging the unsealing of the search warrant, “Release the documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago. Release the documents now.”

Judicial Watch, the DOJ and the Albany Times all requested the unsealing of the search warrant executed by the FBI raid on August 9.

“The Biden Administration’s raid on President Trump’s home is an outrageous, reckless, and unprecedented abuse of power,” Fitton stated.

Newsmax first reported on August 11, an informant told the FBI what documents he believed former President Trump was hiding and where he thought they were at the property.

Attorney General Garland approved the search warrant in collaboration with the head of the FBI Christopher Wray.

“At the end of his presidency, Barack Obama trucked 30 million pages of his Administration’s records to Chicago…More than five years after Obama’s presidency ended, the National Archives webpage reveals that zero pages have been digitized and disclosed,” Donald Trump stated on August 10.

Fox News Anchor Brett Baier reported that “The President Obama documents were handled properly. He followed those processes to get those documents to Chicago.”

Judge Reinhart disparaged former President Trump in 2017 and represented Jeffrey Epstein who died while in federal prison on child sex crimes. He made campaign donations to both former President Obama, and presidential candidate Jeb Bush.