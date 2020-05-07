SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Los Angeles County officials announced that the first phase of reopening businesses amidst the public health emergency will commence May 8, 2020. Select low-risk will reopen first with limited operations. All Santa Monica closures including the beach areas such as the Santa Monica Pier and Palisades Park remain closed to the public.

Santa Monica will begin to phase out of the ‘ Safer at Home’ guidelines while continuing to prioritize public health and safety. The following operations will be permitted to reopen for curbside pick-up while adhering to physical distancing, face coverings, and infection control protocols:

Toy stores

Music stores

Bookstores

Clothing stores

Sporting goods stores

Florist shops

Trailheads and golf courses will begin to reopen on Saturday, May 9. Car dealership showrooms will be permitted to open for sales with physical distancing and infection control protocols in place. Offices, schools, dine-in restaurants, and malls are not included at this time.

Other non-essential businesses not included in the list above must continue to adhere to the County’s Safer at Home order. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will remain critically important for the foreseeable future.