UNITED STATES—On Sunday, January 17, Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina sent a letter to Senator Chuck Schumer of New York requesting that the effort to impeach President Trump be dropped.

Graham reminded Schumer that, “Vice President Pence stood in the breach of unconstitutional calls for him to overturn the 2020 election and violate his oath to defend the constitution. Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s Majority Leader, likewise rejected those same calls.”

My letter to Democratic Leader Schumer. The Senate should vote to dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received in the Senate. We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise. pic.twitter.com/fjVcf7iVPf — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2021

“But now in your first act as Majority Leader,” Graham continued. “Rather than begin the national healing that the country so desperately yearns for, you seek vengeance and retaliation instead.”

Graham cited Article II Section 4 of the Constitution and discusses rules of impeachment for a sitting President who is guilty of treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. He explained explains that it is unconstitutional because the articles of impeachment are not for a former President.

In a Rumble video, Diamond and Silk break discuss sedition, treason, and coup.

Joe Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated at 12 p.m. on January 20. No date for President Trump’s Impeachment Trial has been announced.

According to reports, President Trump is expected to fly out to reside in Florida via Air Force One in West Palm Beach at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

President Trump is not the first Commander-in-Chief to skip the incumbent President’s inauguration. John Adams (1801), John Quincy Adams (1829), Andrew Jackson (1869), and Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 did not attend the ceremony.