UNITED STATES−Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Francis Rooney of Florida introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution imposing term limits for members of Congress.

During the 117th Congress first session on January 4, a Joint Resolution, “Purposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to limit the number of terms that a member of Congress may serve” was introduced.

“IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JANUARY 4, 2021 Mr. NORMAN (for himself, Mr. GAETZ, Mr. BROOKS, Mr. MASSIE, Mr. JOYCE of Pennsylvania, Mr. PERRY, Mr. BACON, Mr. DUNCAN, Mr. RESCHENTHALER, Mr. BUDD, Mr. BIGGS, Mr. ZELDIN, Mr. GOODEN of Texas, Mr. STEUBE, Mrs. LESKO, Mr. SCHWEIKERT, Mr. DAVIDSON, Mr. BISHOP of North Carolina, Mr. MURPHY of North Carolina, and Mr. JACKSON) submitted the following joint resolution; which was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary,” were present.

Article I Section I reads “No person that serves three terms as a Representative shall be eligible for an election to the House of Representatives. For purpose of this section, the election of a person to fill a vacancy in the House of Representatives shall be included as one term in determining the number of terms that such person has served a Representative if the person fills a vacancy for more than one year.”

Section II reads, “No person who serves two terms as a Senator shall be eligible for election or appointment to the Senate.”

“For too long, members of Congress have abused their power and ignored the will of the American people,” said Cruz in a press release.

“Term limits on members of Congress offer a solution to the brokenness we see in Washington, D.C. It is long past time for Congress to hold itself accountable. I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification.”

If this amendment passes both the House of Representatives and in the Senate, senators including Cruz himself, would be limited to two six-year terms. Members of the House, could serve only three, two-year terms. It was co-sponsored by Senators Marco Rubio, Mike Lee and former Senator David Perdue.

