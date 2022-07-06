UNITED STATES—One person has been arrested following a mass shooting that took place at approximately 10 a.m. in Highland Park, Illinois during the annual Independence Day parade.

The shooter was later identified as Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 22, also known as, “Awake the Rapper,” who shot 70-rounds of ammunition into the crowd of spectators.

Authorities reported that Crimo was dressed in female clothing during the incident and shot from a rooftop where more than 2 dozen people were injured, and seven people were killed.



Highland Park Police Chief, Lou Jogman reported that there was a pursuit of Crimo, who fled the scene traveling southbound on Illinois Route 41 in Buckley in his mother’s car, a 2010 Honda Fit.



Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, Information Officer for the greater Chicago area and Lake County Major Crime Task Force explained that investigators confiscated a high-powered rifle from the scene, which the suspect purchased legally.



Crimo was captured without incident near the intersection of Westleigh Road in North Chicago. Corvelli reported that a second rifle was found inside the vehicle.



Highland Park Mayor, Nancy Rotering stated:



“Today was the bloodiest day that we have ever experienced in Highland Park. This morning at approximately 10:14 AM a shooter opened fire with an assault weapon on a crowd attending our 4th of July parade. We know at this time that six individuals lost their lives and at least 24 were injured. Our hearts go out to the victims, families, and our community.”



The attack prompted an immediate response from multiple law enforcement agencies at various levels…He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being processed through the Highland Park Police Department.



Throughout the day we have received offers of support and resources from public officials and agencies including President Biden. Fellow mayors have reached out from across the country, many who lead communities that have experienced this pain and tragedy.

We thank Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senator Richard Durbin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congressman Brad Schneider, Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison, and Illinois State Representative Bob Morgan for coming to support our community and for providing every available resource.



I want to thank our first responders for their bravery and extraordinary efforts today. Our police and firefighters saved countless lives with their responses — running into danger and taking immediate action to save others. We are grateful for these selfless acts.”

Crimo is expected to have his first appearance in court on Wednesday, July 6 where charges against the suspect are expected to be announced.