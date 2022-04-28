BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Instagram page that more “sharrows” were being installed throughout the region on April 19.

High visibility green sharrows are being placed on streets with more traffic and higher speeds, while white sharrows are being placed on residential streets.

Sharrows are markings on the pavement within travel lanes that remind drivers and bicyclists it is the law to share the road. They also point in the direction of various bike routes in the city so cyclists can follow suggested streets. Sharrows are different from bike lanes because they indicate a shared space (drivers can travel over sharrows), while bike lanes are meant only for cyclists.

On n January 4, the Beverly Hills City Council approved installation of a Minimum Grid Bikeway Network. The term “minimum grid” refers to the concept of quickly implementing a basic bikeway network, while aiming to pursue longer-range efforts to expand and upgrade cycling infrastructure. Staff anticipates installation of the Minimum Grid Network will be completed by April 2022. For more details:

-View the January 4, 2022 Minimum Grid staff report

-View the Minimum Grid FAQ

The City’s Minimum Grid Network will consist of Class III Bike Boulevards, which are shared streets between motorists and bicyclists that highlight bicycle travel via “sharrow” pavement markings and signage. These bikeways do not require the removal of any vehicle lanes or parking. They function exactly the same way as other streets, but the pavement markings and signage help bicyclists navigate the Class III bikeway network, avoid streets that can be more challenging to ride on, and determine proper lane positioning outside of the “door zone.”

The Minimum Grid includes streets that provide access to schools, parks, existing bikeways, future Metro stations, and key commercial corridors. All streets on the Minimum Grid Network are included on the Holistic Bikeways Network Map from the Complete Streets Plan.

The next streets that will receive green sharrows are South Santa Monica Boulevard, North Doheny Drive, and South Beverly Drive. For more information visit beverlyhills.org/minimumgrid.