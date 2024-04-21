UNITED STATES—An indoor lecture hall in the Philippines. At first glance, there were a lot of applause in the spacious lecture hall with thousands of people. A powerful voice, a confident lecture that is hard to see as coming from a small body of an old age over the slit. An easy expression that even a child can understand. In an instant, the scene is heated and hot. The main character was Lee Man-hee, the chairman of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji Church of Jesus).

◆This Chairman, like the prophets, introduced himself. On the 20th, Chairman Lee visited the Philippines and announced, “This is the 12th time since my first visit to the Philippines in 2013”.

On this day, Chairman Lee visited the Philippine International Convention Center with the first step of ‘2024 Continental Shincheonji Word Climent Asia I’. The lecture will begin in Asia (I), following this will be Europe, Africa, America, and Oceania throughout the year, and finishing the Holy Word in Asia (II). Shincheonji Church of Jesus prepared with an explosive response. There were many earnest requests from pastors and believers around the world for the ‘Shincheonji Revelation Seminar’.

The chairman of Shincheonji, accommodated 4,000 people, filled the auditorium with crowds. stood on the stage and introduced the opportunity to speak about his faith first. It gave the impression to the reporters that those who wrote the Bible introduced their solidarity and genealogy before they saw it.

According to Chairman Lee, he was born in Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do in 1931. Due to the influence of World War II, Korea entered the Japanese colonial rule, and as the Korean War continued, experienced the tragedy of the same family as a combat soldier on the frontline. It is said that he prayed to the God in heaven every evening because he was thankful that he survived, where a gap of grass could not even live amongst the combat of allies and enemies.

Then, with the guidance of the star (a big light), Chairman promised God with blood and entered the path of faith. After that, he went into a church with seven shepherds under the direction of the stars. When he saw corruption, he returned to his hometown and participated in the New Village Movement for 7 years

After that, he met the spirit of heaven and became a believer again. There was a worship service held on the mountains in the early days. After listening to the revelation received by the chairman, the members gathered and came to be the present Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

◆ “Jesus, let the person who saw the Revelation battlefield testify”

Chairman Lee also said the direct reason for testifying to the revelation.

He explained, “The events of Revelation 1 through 22 are the majority that Jesus showed and fed to one person,” and “This one person will tell the whole events up to Chapter 22 of what he saw.”

Then, he emphasized again, “From Revelation 1 to 22, one person saw it,” and said, “What Jesus prophesied today was fulfilled, and Jesus did not testify when it was achieved. To the person who saw it, Jesus told to testify to the churches,” he explained in Revelation 22:16 and 8.

In Revelation 22:16, it is written that “Jesus sends ‘my messenger’ to the churches”, and in verse 8, it refers to one person who saw and heard the events of the Revelation, ‘I John’.

Chairman Lee said, “Prophecy is a time when the word prophesied, and there is a time to achieve it.”, furthermore he said, “When you achieve it, you should see and believe, and that’s why you prophesied in advance.”

Chairman Lee said, “I went around the world thinking, ‘I have to let everyone know all this, and I have to know it alone,’ and I went around the world to convey what I saw and heard, and I went around 32 laps to convey it.”

◆”Check the reality, and you will confirm that this word comes from heaven”

In addition, Chairman Lee affirmed that this era is ‘the time when the Book of Revelation comes to come true’.

Chairman Lee affirmed, “The world is in a deep sleep and does not know whether the book of Revelation of God is fulfilled or not,” and “The book of Revelation is more than halfway completed.”

Chairman Lee said, “Now is the time. It is different from saying anything (speaking) and saying ‘Amen’,” and “You need to know the real times. It is the real era when the promise was made true,” he said, giving strength to his voice. He said, “In the book of Revelation, there are beasts with 7 heads and 10 horns, and there are also 7 stars. One must understand that they actually appeared,” he said, repeatedly, “When God records that these people will appear, it is to make them see, hear, and believe when they appear today.”

Chairman Lee mentioned Revelation 22:18-19, and emphasized several times that if you add or subtract the book of Revelation, you will not be able to enter the kingdom of heaven. He said, “You have to know everything. Even if you know everything, it’s hard to put it into practice, but if you don’t know, you’ll lose hope.”

Chairman Lee also said that if you want heaven and eternal life, you have to go to the end of the world and find it whether it is a reality according to the Bible or not. “Faith is not done to make money,” and “It’s not the time to believe in the spirit of the past. I need to check. You have to check it, believe it, believe it, and do it,” he emphasized.

He also emphasized that we should master the book of Revelation and be sealed like a stamp.

Chairman Lee asked, “Why did you add and subtract according to the words of Revelation 22:18-19? You cannot go to heaven and you will be cursed,” and replied, “This is because it will be done like a stamp.”

Chairman Lee engraved the words in his heart and emphasized that it should be a ‘walking Bible’ and ‘a walking word’, and said that they will be the ones who are saved in Revelation 7. The Chairman said, “There are no people on this earth that can be saved except 144000 and the great white multitude.” “The person who is not sealed becomes a person who has nothing to do with God (?). Only when you are sealed can you become qualified to enter the kingdom of heaven,” he said. In addition he mentioned, ”A person who is sealed can live in heaven, receive eternal life with God, but a person who is not sealed has nothing to do with God.”

Chairman Lee said to the locals, “I have a deep relationship with the Philippines.” “The Philippines is the first place I came to testify after receiving the words of revelation. I was pleased with my heart and feel like this country is my family. He often said, “I’m in love with the Philippines.”

In fact, the Philippines has been in a relationship with this chairman for more than a decade. Apart from faith, Chairman Lee visited the Philippines as a representative of the private international organization Heavenly Culture and World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL). Chairman Lee mediated the first private peace agreement in Mindanao, which had been in conflict for more than 40 years, and then peace was established there. This news has attracted worldwide attention.

Meanwhile, Shincheonji Church of Jesus held an online Word seminar even in the midst of the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic when the borders of each country were blocked, which shocked the religious community around the world. As requests for exchange from other denominations heard the revelation of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Shincheonji signed a word exchange MOU with 443 churches in Korea and 9462 churches in 77 countries overseas. In particular, 1382 churches in 38 countries abroad changed their signboards to Shincheonji Church Of Jesus The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus pledges, “We will hold the ‘2024 Shincheonji’s Bible Seminars by Continent’ due to the explosive response and desperate requests from many pastors and believers around the world for us to hold a Shincheonji Revelation Seminar. Starting from Asia (I) on April 20, the Holy Word will be testified to Europe, Africa, America, Oceania, and Asia (II) throughout the year. The Holy Convocation will be broadcasted live in multiple languages throughout YouTube so that anyone in the world can stream it.”