HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A shooting occurred at Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue near the Red Line Metro station on Friday, April 14, Citizen App reported. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two suspects whose whereabouts are unknown at this time.

At around 8 p.m., LAPD responded to a report of gunshots and a person who was shot. According to reports, the suspects fled into the Red Line Hollywood/Highland Metro station. It has not been disclosed whether the suspects got on a train heading towards Universal Studios or if they’re still around the area of the scene.

Suspect one is described as a 20-year-old male, Hispanic with black hair, five foot eleven inches, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a black satchel with white writing on the strap. Suspect two is described as a 24-year old, White or Hispanic female with black hair, five foot eleven inches and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and pink pants.

The victim has been transported to a nearby trauma center suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. No additional information is known at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is urged to call LAPD Hollywood Division at (213) 972-2971.