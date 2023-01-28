BEVERLY HILLS—A shooting transpired in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, January 28 leaving 3 dead. Police are now looking for the shooter.

LAPD West Division received multiple calls about the shooting at around 2:30 a.m. They arrived to a residence located at 2700 block of Ellison Drive and found 5 people suffering from gunshot wounds. 3 victims were declared dead at the scene. The other victims, three men and one woman, were transferred to a hospital. Two are in critical condition while the other two are currently stable.

The three deceased victims were two men and one woman who were parked in front of the home. It was reported that there was a party at the location earlier.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Sergeant Bruce Borihanh said in a news conference Saturday afternoon that this was not an active shooter situation. Police are currently working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information that could help officials with this case are asked to call LAPD at 213-473-0277.





