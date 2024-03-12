CLEVELAND, OHIO—On Monday, March 11, Amy Carmen, the wife of singer-songwriter, Eric Carman announced the death of her husband, Eric, in a heartfelt message on the Eric Carmen webpage. Carmen who was born and raised in Ohio, was born in 1949. He was 74.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing

of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving, talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. “Love Is All That Matters…Faithful and Forever”



—Amy Carmen

In his sophomore year of school at Charles F. Bush High in Lyndhurst, Ohio Carmen was already playing piano and singing in small rock ‘n’ roll bands including the Harlequins, Cyrus Erie, the Sounds of Silence, and the Fugitives.

Carmen was known for his talent, using his instrument of choice, the ’65 Gibson Melody Maker guitar. That talent was self-taught.

His career took off in the 1970s when he co-founded a local Cleveland band, The Raspberries with his fellow guitarist, Wally Bryson, bassist, Dave Smalley, and drummer Jim Bonfanti.

According to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers webpage, Carmen wrote at least 130 songs. Some were written in his early band days with the Raspberries such as, “Don’t Want to Say Goodbye,” “Go All the Way,” and “I Want to be with You.”



In 1975, after the Raspberries band broke up, Carmen was holding his own after going solo. He was gaining in popularity when he came out with his number one hit, “Hungry Eyes,” featured on the soundtrack of the 1987 film, “Footloose,” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.



“All by Myself,” “Never Gonna Love Again,” and “That’s Rock and Roll,” are just a few more of the classics Eric Carmen is known for.



The message from Amy Carmen left for the fans of the music legend quotes lyrics to his songs from his 1977 solo album “Boats Against the Current,” writing, “Love is all that matters.” May he rest in peace and rise in glory.



