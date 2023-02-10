HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Six vehicles were set ablaze inside a carport at 1639 North Laurel Canyon Boulevard on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

At 11:31 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department West Division was dispatched for a vehicle fire inside a structure on Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard. By 11:40 p.m., LAFD arrived on the scene. By 11:46 p.m., LAFD requested law enforcement units to aid in the flow of traffic around the scene.

Loud explosions from vehicle tires popping were heard all around the neighborhood, Citizen commentators reported. “Holy! I can hear the tires popping all the way down off Santa Monica Blvd.,” a Citizen user commented.

By 12:02 a.m., LAFD reported that the majority of the flames had been extinguished and did not spread beyond the carport. No deaths or injuries were reported.

This is following several other vehicle fire incidents this week in the area. Three vehicles were reportedly set ablaze in West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard only a day before. Early morning on Tuesday, February 7, another car was set on fire on Waring Avenue and Highland Avenue. There is speculation that these incidents were all arsoned but it has not been confirmed.

In case of a structure fire, firefighters and 911 dispatch released the following instructions:

• Get out, stay out and call 911 if firefighters are not on the scene

• Close all doors while exiting

• Never open doors that are warm to the touch

• Never go back into a burning building

• If unable to evacuate, call 911 and provide exact location