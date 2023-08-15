TOPANGA CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department are hunting for the suspects involved in a “Flash Rob” style theft that occurred at the Nordstrom store inside the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center on Saturday, August 12th.

The LAPD reported the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at the store located at 21725 Victory Boulevard. Over 30 people entered the establishment and started grabbing merchandise. More than $300,000 in merchandise was stolen from displays near the entrance of the store.

The suspects ran from the store, ransacking shelves and display tables as they took merchandise. The suspects were wearing ski masks and fled with high-end handbags, clothing, and other re-saleable items. One suspect, after entering the store, sprayed bear spray on the face and body of the security guard at the entrance.

In video that has been posted on the internet, the masked individuals can be seen storming the store and grabbing items on displays damaging property along the way as they exited the establishment. The store was also targeted in 2021.

Similar incidents have occurred at high-end retailers like the Louis Vuitton store at Union Square in San Francisco in 2021. Last week, thieves targeted an Yves Saint Laurent establishment in Glendale, California. In June 2023, Westfield Mall in San Francisco announced it would stop paying a $558 million mortgage because of the decline in sales in the region. Other retailers like Whole Foods, Old Navy and Nordstrom are also leaving the downtown San Francisco area.

The LAPD is combing through security footage to identify the suspects involved. Anyone with details on the incident or other incidents like this are asked to contact the Commercial Crimes Division, Organized Retail Crime Section, Detective Santander at (818) 374-9420. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Individuals wanting to submit videos or information about the incident via e-mail, send the information to ORC@lapd.online. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-2228477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.