SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) thwarted a brush fire at the WB I-10 freeway at Lincoln Boulevard on Monday, November 16, extinguishing it just inches before it could spread onto the freeway.

SMFD ground units reported to the fire scene at 10:49 a.m., according to an SMFD spokesman. California Highway Patrol (CHP) were deployed to the area at 11:40 a.m. and closed off lanes 2 and 3 of the freeway, in order to mitigate traffic interference.

A citizen captured video on Citizen recorded the inferno burning on the side of the 1-10 in thick brush, blazing high overreaching flames and exuding dense clouds of grey smoke as cars zoomed by on the other side.

SMFD ground units quickly assailed the blaze with two fire-engine connected hoses, and doused over half of the fire’s flames in a matter of minutes, per the video.

At 12:54 p.m. officials with the Santa Monica Fire Department stated that fire units had extinguished the brush fire.

CHP officials, in parallel, said that all lanes were reopened at 1:13 p.m. No injuries or property damage were reported and official reasons as to the fire’s catalyst were not disclosed.