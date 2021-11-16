SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the driver and vehicle involved in a Felony Hit and Run incident that occurred in Santa Monica.

On October 31, at about 12:57 am, the vehicle pictured above, struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of 3rd Street and Wilshire Blvd., causing serious bodily injury to the pedestrian before fleeing. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The vehicle is believed to be an Infiniti G-series sedan, white in color, with no front plate and major damage to the windshield on the passenger’s side from this collision. SMPD Investigators are searching for any information that will assist in identifying this vehicle and/or it’s driver.

Anyone with any details pertaining to this incident is strongly asked to contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at 310-458-8954 or evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8461.