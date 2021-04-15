SANTA MONICA-On Saturday, April 24, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will be hosting the DEA Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 333 Olympic Drive in Santa Monica. Expired drugs or drugs that are no longer needed can be dropped off in front of the Santa Monica Public Safety Facility.

“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue,” the SMPD said in an official announcement. “According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

The DEA’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day event is intended to provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwpdqDBhCSARIsAEUJ0hO36xXQb4G079A-Sl5pmqrbHGDTfajxwJwv7PPP_pv8t5IiLIlG6IYaAl9PEALw_wcB for more information on the DEA Drug Take Back Day.