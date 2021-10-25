CELEBRITY—Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., 50, known in the entertainment industry as Rapper Snoop Dogg, announced via Instagram that his Mother, Beverly Tate, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 24 at 3:26 p.m.

Beverly Tate was hospitalized in May, her medical diagnosis was kept private. The cause of Beverly Tate’s death has not been disclosed to the public.

Snoop paid a tribute to his mom saying, “Thank u, god, for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA.” Snoop Dogg’s Father Vernell also asked for prayers for the family.

Beverly Tate was born on April 27, 1951, in McComb Mississippi. Ms. Tate raised her family in Long Beach. She is survived by 3 children, Jerry Wesley Carter, Snoop, and Bing Worthington, a half-sister, grandchildren, other family members, and friends.

Snoop Dogg, is an actor, father, media personality, songwriter, and businessman. His claim to fame rose in 1992 when he was featured on Andre Romelle Young, 56, aka Dr. Dre’s debut solo single titled “Deep Cover,” and Dr. Dre’s debut album, “The Chronic.” Snoop has sold over 23 million albums in the US and more than 35 million albums globally and has a list of top of the chart hits including “Nuthin But A G Thang,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” featuring Pharrell, and “Who Am I What’s My Name,” just to name a few.

For more information about Snoop Dogg visit: snoopdogg.com