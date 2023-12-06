SANTA MONICA– Get ready for a winter wonderland extravaganza on Saturday morning from 11am – 2 pm. On Saturday, December 9 Join us for an exciting day filled with snowy fun and a chance to meet Santa Claus and Queen Elsa!

This Winter Wonderland is located at 1640 West 9th Street in San Pedro. Tickets are $15 per person.

Bring family and friends to experience the joy of playing in real snow. Go down the sledding ramp, jump in the bouncer, make a snow angel, enjoy some arts & crafts, a bouncer, arts and crafts, a photo booth, a DJ, a complementary taco bar, additional food and beverages for purchase and create unforgettable memories.

But that’s not all, Santa Claus & Queen Elsa will be making a special appearance at the event. Get your wish lists ready and have your picture taken with Santa and Queen Elsa.

In addition, they are also collecting toys or gift cards for the boys and girls of the Toberman House. Last year they were able to provide toys to over 450 youth ages 1-12 and gift cards to teens ages 13-18. This year they would love to help them achieve more.

This event is perfect for all ages, so everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, this is an event you don’t want to miss!