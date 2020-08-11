HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, August 1, Uzbek philanthropist Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva and businessman Timur Tillyaev listed their Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.495 million. The property was previously owned by NFL player Reggie Bush.

Karimova-Tillyaeva is the daughter of Uzbekistan’s former President, Islam Karimov. She served as the country’s envoy to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for a decade. Tillyaev graduated from Midland University in Nebraska after attending high school in the United States. He works as a businessman in the international transportation sector.

Located on a promontory at 1501 Viewsite Terrace, the property lot stretches across nearly 7,500 square feet. The house alone spans 4,429 square feet and contains 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. An elevator has also been installed in the three-level home.

Facilities include a pool, spa, wet bar, glass mezzanine, movie theater, and barbecue area. Technology has also been integrated into the house, which boasts surround sound systems and automated curtains.

According to the listing, Bush remodeled the property with his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian when he still owned it. Finishings within the home range from ipe decks and glass walls to Viking and Miele kitchen appliances.

Records show that the couple put the property on the market several times across 2019 and 2020. It was also listed for rent in May for nearly $25,000 per month, but was taken off the market in June.

Julia DeLorme and Joshua Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing. The former can be contacted at (310) 819-3250, (310) 729-1649, or julia.delorme@elliman.com. Altman can be reached at (310) 819-3250, (323) 610-0231, or joshua.altman@elliman.com.