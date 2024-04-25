UNITED STATES—I know it is something a ton of Americans hate to think about, spring cleaning. However, let’s face the reality, Spring is here, and Summer is just mere weeks away and it is TIME to not just clean up the home indoors and outdoors, but it is time to clean out the closets. I think the indoor cleaning is quite difficult because you feel this massive amount of pressure to get things completed. That is where the first problem begins, not having a plan.

I’m a firm believer that when you plan to clean, you have to do it from top to bottom or bottom to top. You have to do your cleaning with a process that best suits your cleaning habits. I tend to work from top to bottom. Meaning I tackle all the rooms upstairs first (bedrooms, bathrooms, hallway, office, etc.) before moving downstairs and ultimately finishing things off with the basement.

With that said, Spring Cleaning is not just about ‘cleaning’ the house, it is about getting rid of unnecessary junk or things that are taking up space in your home. If you’re not using it, don’t plan to use it or you have NEVER used it, that is a clear sign that it is time to take out the trash. In some cases, it really is NOT trash, it can be something that someone else can use for their daily functioning. What is the point of having multiple blenders, toasters or kitchen devices if you’re not using them? Someone in need of those devices can take advantage of your discards.

Now if you choose to have a garage sale, that is completely your choice, but it gives you a chance NOT only to get rid of things, but you can earn a bit of cash at the same time. I think the cleaning that takes place is quite intense. Why? You really want to ensure you get all those nooks and crannies totally cleaned out. Whether it is dust, dirt or something you’ve never seen, you take cleaning to a new level. It might even involve you doing things over a several days so that you’re not half-ass the cleaning project as so many of us tend to do once we’re tired.

If you have done the bulk of the indoor cleaning, then you start to head outside like myself looking to handle the trimming of bushes, cutting the lawn, cleaning the driveway or pavement, and planning to lay down that mulch. Yes people, there is so much work taking place that has to be fully completed. As a kid, I used to hate and I mean hate, cleaning up outdoors because it seemed to be never-ending, but as an adult I have more fun doing it now. I guess it is pride in showing off how great your property looks. It isn’t really about bragging rights.

Another thing we have to discuss is the switch-over of clothing, which means you start to realize what you have and sometimes it can be in excess and it is time to get rid of clothing. There is that rule if you haven’t worn it in over a year, you’re never going to wear it so it’s time to donate it, trash it or sell it. Yes, there are places that take your gently worn clothing and you can earn a few bucks that way, which is something that helps with some everyday expenses that you have.

If the clothing is really damaged you unfortunately you have to toss it, but if it’s practically new or was worn once or twice give it to someone who might need it. Especially when it comes to business attire, that can be helpful to those people who might be looking for a job or in need of such clothing to further their career. You might feel the pressure of all the cleaning you have to do, but the realization when it is all said and done, it brings a massive smile across your face because you’ve cleaned up the home and it now has a new look.