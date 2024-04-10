WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is inviting the public to Spring Fest at West Hollywood Park on Saturday, April 27. The event will unfold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. Limited parking is available in the adjacent five-story West Hollywood Park structure.

According to a press release from the city’s website, activities will start at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center and Great Lawn. There will be carnival games, music, performances, giveaways, egg hunts, face painters, and more

Three of the featured activities for the event include:

-Youth Basketball Shoot Out (Ages 10 to 15) – register here ($7) – In the Shoot Out, the player shoots from five spots around the key: right corner, right wing, top of key, left wing, and left corner. At each spot: take one dribble in for a mid-range shot, dribble for a lay-up, and then end the game with a 1 & 1 free throw.

-Duck Relays and Cardboard Boat Races – register here (free) – Duck Relays are a swim event using inflatable ducks to race relay-style across the pool in a team of four and Cardboard Boat Race are one- to three-person teams of all ages that will test their ingenuity in racing homemade boats made of cardboard and duct tape across the pool.

-Themed Recreation Swim and Rubber Duckie Hunt – registration has reached capacity, waiting list is open here (free) – Themed Recreation Swim is full of adorable rafts of rubber ducks, water toys, floaties, and mighty merfolk of the sea and swimmers will be able to participate in a rubber duckie hunt.

To discover more about Spring Fest and recreation programming visit: www.weho.org/recreation and select Rec Reader.

For more details, contact the WeHo Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6534 or email wehoaquatics@weho.org or recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.