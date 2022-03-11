BEVERLY HILLS—The 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon “Stadium to the Stars,” presented by ASICS, will take place Sunday, March 20.

Athletes from all 50 states and 67 countries will participate in the event. The runners will run through the streets of Beverly Hills for miles 16 and 17 before ending at the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Proceeds from the race will go towards the McCourt Foundation, an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of patients and families affected by health challenges within the neurology community.

“We are thrilled to welcome the athletes of the 37th annual LA Marathon back to Beverly Hills,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich, “We hope that our iconic City inspires and brings an extra boost of energy to runners as they enter the final third of the race.”

There will be road closures and parking restrictions on March 20 and the closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. The roads that will be closed include:



-Doheny Dr. closed from North Santa Monica Blvd. to Burton Way

-Burton Way closed from Doheny Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Rexford Dr. to Rodeo Dr.

-Rodeo Dr. closed from South Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd.

-Wilshire Blvd. closed from Rodeo Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Wilshire Blvd. to Moreno Dr.

There will be a detour in effect on the western border of Beverly Hills, at Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard, as well as at Moreno Drive and South Santa Monica Boulevard until 5 p.m. Access to all local businesses will be maintained. The Beverly Hills Police Department and message boards will direct vehicles around the marathon route. Wider regional closures for the route will be in effect from as early as 3 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more details, visit lamarathon.com or beverlyhills.org/marathon. Questions regarding Beverly Hills street closures can be directed to the Beverly Hills Hotline by dialing (310) 550-4680.