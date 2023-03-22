BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey announced the appointment of Stephanie Harris to the position of Director of Community Services of Beverly Hills, effective immediately on Wednesday, March 22. Harris has been serving as Interim Director since January. The department’s former Director, Jenny Rogers, announced her retirement from public service.

“I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie to her new role,” said Hunt-Coffey. “With a deep knowledge of the department and Beverly Hills community, I know she will excel in this position and lead her incredible team with pride and a vision for the future.”

As Director of Community Services, Harris will oversee the Department’s Administrative Support, Human Services, Library, Arts & Culture, and Recreation & Parks divisions.

“I am thankful for the trust Nancy and the City Council have placed in me,” said Harris. “With the work of the extraordinary staff in community services, our programs and community events will continue to provide an exceptional quality of life for those who live, work and visit our incredible City.”

Harris joined the city of Beverly Hills in 2014 as a Management Analyst in the Community Services Department, later promoting to Senior Management Analyst and Community Services Manager before joining the City Manager’s Office in 2022 as Community Outreach Manager. Prior to joining Beverly Hills, she worked for the city of Rosemead’s Parks & Recreation Department for 11 years.

She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from California State University, Los Angeles and her Master’s in Public Administration from California State University, Northridge.