STUDIO CITY—On October 5, the Los Angeles Police Department announced they arrested a suspect related to a September 30 attack on a resident by homeless individuals who had been squatting near the residence in the 11500 block of Sunshine Terrace.

The victim was attacked after asking the squatters to move on. Two men cleaning up their homeless encampment grabbed a metal pole, reared up and struck the resident from behind bringing him to his knees.

Authorities indicated the attack was unprovoked. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous was taken to an area hospital. He suffered from a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and his sternum was crushed.



According to the victim’s wife, Cecilia Guiles, the squatters began trespassing on their property on September 28, which is connected to the parking lot of Tere’s Mexican Grill and in the vicinity of Bluff Side Terrace Apartment Homes. The suspects were moving their things further and further onto the property below the victim’s home.

Mrs. Guiles called 911. The Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division noted they have a neighborhood watch program.



Following the attack, neighbors put up posters with photos of the suspects caught on surveillance cameras. On October 4, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a member of the community walking through the area recognized one of the individuals from the poster and called 911.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Joshua Anthony Torres, 27. Torres has multiple felony convictions and an active no-bail warrant against him. He was booked for 245(a)(1) PC, assault with a deadly weapon and no-bail warrant.

Anyone with details is asked to contact North Hollywood Division detectives at (818) 754-8412. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).