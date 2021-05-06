HOLLYWOOD—I will admit 2020 had to be one of the worst years for cinema in my opinion. I cannot recall a time where I didn’t know what movies were coming out, yet being placed in a situation where I could not go to the actual theater. I am a movie buff and sitting in a dark room with others watching a comedy, a suspense thriller, an action flick, a drama, animation, a horror film or a family flick was devastating.

There is nothing wrong with watching a movie at home, but there are certain movies that must be seen in a theater people and it delivers an experience that the home just can’t give you no matter how much you want to think it does.

With that said, things are getting back to some level of normalcy and as a result, the movie season is getting back in gear, right in time for summer people. Some movies are hitting theaters in the month of May, not as many as normal considering the month is the official kickoff of the Summer Movie Season, but we have some hotly anticipated ones like “A Quiet Place II.” Oh, I recall seeing this movie in theaters, and I was so scared to make noise thinking I would tip off those monsters who hunt via sound. It was clever, smart, unique and just something not seen in the movie going experience in years. Well the long delayed sequel that was to arrive in March 2020 is arriving on May 28 starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.

That same time just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend, Disney unleashes its new take on an iconic villain, Cruella De Ville with Emma Stone taking on the iconic character in “Cruella.” The movie looks intriguing to say the least. Film looks like it could be plenty of fun for the entire family as Disney continues to bring life into classic for new audiences.

With the month of June, the long delayed “F9” or “Fast and Furious” 9 depending on who you talk to will reach theaters. I will admit at this point I’m feeling a bit of fatigue with the franchise. Some of the stunts are amazing, but at some point you realize that certain things are just NOT REALISTIC. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and newcomer John Cena take audiences for a ride on June 25.

If you are looking for a great scare, the third installment in “The Conjuring” franchise, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” arrived in theaters and to HBO Max on June 4. I will admit this series definitely knows how to unnerve spectators and this third chapter looks riveting as hell and spine-tingling if scares are what you crave. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles for the sequel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In The Heights” starring Anthony Ramos and Stephanie Beatriz will also hit HBO Max and theaters on June 11 for those looking for a little song and dance. I will admit we have been denied musicals for quite some time. For kids, June 18 will deliver two options, “Luca” and the sequel “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.”

To celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, the fifth and final installment in “The Purge” franchise, “The Forever Purge” hits theaters on July 2. However, the flick that blew audiences away years back starring Ethan Hawke will culminate is yet to be known. We will get our superhero fix on July 9 as Marvel’s “Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson in her standalone flick FINALLY hits theaters.

There is a lot hitting theaters on July 16 with a new version of “Cinderella” starring Idina Menzel, the comedy “Dog” starring Channing Tatum, the psychological thriller “The Night House” and NBA star LeBron James attempts to tackle a classic with “Space Jam: A New Legacy” all arriving at the multiplex. Echo that sentiment a week later on July 23 with three new flicks arriving for movie fans. A fourth chapter in the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” M. Night Shayalaman’s thriller “Old” and “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” arrives.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tackle the Disney flick “Jungle Cruise” on July 30. Other flicks arriving that day include the Matt Damon thriller “Stillwater” and the fantasy flick “The Green Knight.” Another chapter of “Suicide Squad” this time titled “The Suicide Squad” arrives on HBO Max and the theater on August 6. Margot Robbie returns for the villain/heroes, but don’t expect to see Will Smith people. The biopic for the Queen of Soul, “Aretha” starring Jennifer Hudson as the iconic singer arrives on August 13, could be major Oscar buzz people. A week later, “Paw Patrol: The Movie” arrives for kids on August 20.

Summer wraps for flicks on August 27 as the remake of “Candyman” that was to arrive in 2020 courtesy of Jordan Peele hopes to spook audiences. Also arriving in theaters that same day are the flicks “Reminiscence” starring Thandie Newton and the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.”

I will admit the pandemic has shuffled SO MANY movies from 2020 that were slated to arrive in 2021, which have been delayed to 2022 or longer. As a result, we’re not seen a bevy of blockbusters like a typical movie year. Theaters are reopening, people are starting to go back, but it’s not the same as in 2019 at the summer box-office. We shall see how it rebounds in 2021 because people going to the movies or not going to the theater will determine if films continue to get shuffled.