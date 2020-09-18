SANTA MONICA — Sur La Table, located in downtown Santa Monica across from the Third Street Promenade, is closing due to the pandemic.

The popular kitchenware retail chain has put up a huge sign announcing its closure with the sign “Sale” plastered all over its glass windows.

It has also been listed by MEI Estate Services which says the store at 301 Wilshire Boulevard is available for lease after a decade. It states that the suite is 6,585 square feet; however, it can be demised to 1,870 square feet.

In June, Sur La Table was served a five-day notice to pay rent or quit the premise, according to Santa Monica Mirror. The notice listed the total amount due as $201,060.01 and listed the base rent for the property as $59,618.68 per month.

News of the high-end cookware and kitchen supply store’s shutting comes just two months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced the closure 56 of its 121 stores, USA Today reports.

In 1972 Sur La Table began as a single retail location in Seattle’s Pike Place Market before it opened its branches in 32 states across the U.S. according to their website.