SANTA MONICA—A pursuit that began in Riverside ended in Santa Monica on Thursday, March 9, after police were looking for a stolen vehicle in the area.

The suspect led authorities on the westbound 60 through Orange County to downtown LA after they tried to pull the suspect over. The driver then got on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West LA and headed towards Santa Monica. The suspect then continued driving on PCH as the 10 Freeway ended.

The CHP did not disclose to the public if an arrest was made or if the suspect got away. According to reports, CHP ended the pursuit out of safety concerns.

Canyon News contacted CHP for more information but did not hear back before print.