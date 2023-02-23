HOLLYWOOD HILLS—An unidentified suspect accidentally called the Hollywood, Florida Police Department threatening to blow up the notable Hollywood Sign which is located in Hollywood, California, with pipe bombs if he did not get the $10,000 he was demanding.

Law enforcement in Florida received this call on Sunday, February 19, and then shortly afterward contacted the Los Angeles Police Department alerting them of the possible threat. Officials determined that it was not a credible threat but an investigation is currently ongoing. An arrest has not been made.

The famous Hollywood Sign stands 45 feet tall and is located on Mount Lee in the Santa Monica mountains. It is under 24/7 surveillance and is not open to the public. The sign was first erected in 1923 as a real estate ad which originally read “HOLLYWOODLAND.” Originally, it was only supposed to be in place for a year and a half. Throughout the years, after it was first established, it became synonymous with showbizness.

A former California resident by the name of Joseph Young founded Hollywood, Florida in 1921 playing homage to the California city. It lies along the Atlantic Ocean, about 15 miles north of Miami. The city grew slowly until after World War II, when its population rapidly increased, especially in the period from 1960 to 1975.

According to the LAPD, if you receive a bomb threat you should call 9-1-1 immediately. Pipe bombs, although not strong enough to destroy a large sign, can still be lethal.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco, a pipe bomb is classified as an improvised explosive device constructed from various objects which are prohibited and extremely dangerous. Pipe bombs are usually made from steel pipes that contain an explosive mixture with a fuse sticking out. These devices are used during criminal acts and can cause bodily harm and damage to property.